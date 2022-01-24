Advertisement

Two killed in early-morning crash in SW Wichita

Two die in accident at K-42 and S 119th St. W
Two die in accident at K-42 and S 119th St. W(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:38 AM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people were killed in an early-morning crash at K-42 and S 119th St West on Monday, dispatch confirmed.

The initial call came in as one code black -- a deceased patient -- and one code blue, a patient not breathing. It was later confirmed that two people were killed.

Authorities advise drivers to avoid the area as they investigate the crash and work to clear the scene.

