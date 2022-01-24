Advertisement

Want to go to the AFC Championship game? Here’s how to score tickets

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with fans after an NFL...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with fans after an NFL divisional round football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 42-36 in overtime. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 11:09 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Chiefs will look to punch their ticket to their third-straight Super Bowl on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The game marks the Chiefs’ fourth-straight AFC Championship appearance, setting an NFL record for consecutive home conference championships.

A limited number of tickets will go on sale Monday morning at 11:00 to the general public. Tickets are available for purchase on the Chiefs website. For more information, click here.

Jackson County taxpayers will have a presale opportunity to buy tickets from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m. To qualify, fans must use a credit card with a billing zip code in Jackson County.

Season ticket holders can opt-in to their playoff tickets on a ‘pay-as-we-play’ basis. Accounts are only charged once each home postseason game is confirmed. These fans can also purchase an additional AFC Championship Game ticket starting at 10:00 a.m. Monday.

All tickets to the game be delivered by mobile only. There is a six-ticket limit per purchaser. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the ticket office for walk-up sales.

If you can’t attend the game, you watch it right here on WIBW! Kickoff is set for 2:00 p.m.

