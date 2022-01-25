Cheney girl wins $2,500 Helping Hand contest to expand blanket project

CHENEY, Kan. (KWCH) - Autry Jo Young is a 10-year-old girl on a mission. It’s to provide a little comfort to children and families going through the most difficult experience of their lives.

About six years ago, Autry launched a community-wide effort to make blankets for children in the hospital, and it’s still going strong.

Autry was just 3 years old when she landed in the pediatric ICU at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis. The nurses gave her a blanket while she was there.

“I still sleep with it today and I love it,” said Autry.

Her hospital stay was short, but that blanket and her experience there left a lasting impression. Nearly every year since, she has made blankets for the PICU patients at St. Francis Hospital and Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.

After KWCH and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers gave her a $1,200 Helping Hand to make more blankets, she got her 4H, Cheney High School’s FFA and FACS class, friends, and family involved. They donated more than 450 blankets to Wichita hospitals.

“I was so impressed that it’s gone very far,” said Autry.

KWCH and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers held a contest among all the 2021 Helping Hand recipients. You voted and chose Autry to get an extra $2,500.

“I love the spirit of helping people out and putting them first,” said attorney Richard James, as he presented her the $2,500 check at her home in Cheney. “Good for you!”

