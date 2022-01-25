Cold for all, snow for some

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says snow is falling across most of Kansas and it will continue through the day before ending (from north to south) this evening. While a few flurries will fall in Wichita, snowfall will be heavier over central Kansas with accumulation of 1-3″ likely along and west of a Hays to Pratt line. Farther west, 3-6″ of snow is expected in places like Goodland, Colby, and Garden City.

After warming into the lower 60s on Monday, temperatures will be roughly 30 degrees colder today with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s. The gusty breeze from last night has relaxed, but northeast winds between 10-15 mph will keep feels like temperatures in the teens today.

A warming trend starts later this week with near normal highs in the middle to upper 40s on Thursday and Friday. The weekend looks even warmer with afternoon temperatures in the 50s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mainly cloudy, afternoon snow showers. Wind: NE 10-15. High: 30.

Tonight: Evening flurries, otherwise cloudy. Wind: NE/E 5-10. Low: 17.

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds. Wind: SE/S 5-15. High: 37.

Thu: Low: 25. High: 45. Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Low: 19. High: 46. Sunny.

Sat: Low: 22. High: 57. Sunny, milder.

Sun: Low: 27. High: 52. Mostly sunny.

Mon: Low: 26. High: 55. Mostly sunny, mild.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.