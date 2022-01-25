Despite concerns, Kan. legislators advance proposed congressional redistricting map

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - A proposed congressional redistricting map is nearing the governor’s desk,. The Kansas House is moving forward with a Republican plan Tuesday afternoon and a final vote is expected Wednesday. This comes a week after we got a first look at the maps. Some proposed changes are controversial.

After the Senate passed the Ad Astra 2 map late last week, the Kansas House spent more than four hours on Tuesday, debating redistricting. The Senate-approved plan will bring some of the biggest changes to Kansas, first, second and third congressional districts.

Democratic lawmakers representing the Kansas City metro and Lawrence led the opposition to the plan. The Ad Astra 2 map takes part of Wyandotte County out of the Third Congressional District and puts it into the second. Also in the plan, Lawrence separates from the rest of Douglas County and put into the largely rural First Congressional District (The Big First) that would also then nearly stretch from the Colorado to Missouri borders.

Democrats argued the map is designed to impact minority groups and the Democratic control of the third district. Republicans say the map fairly addresses the shifting population from rural to urban areas and that the process has been fair, even if politics are involved.

“Followed the process and that is fair in a way that we can defend,” said Rep. Steve Huebert, R-Valley Center. “I would encourage my colleagues over here, you can vote for this in a way you will be able to tell your constituents you’ve done what they’ve asked you to do. For you over here that says that’s not fair, that’s the way it works.”

Rep. Tom Burroughs, D-Kansas City, is among those who spoke out against the proposed map in the Ad Astra Two plan, arguing that it suppresses the will of minority voters.

“People of color deserve to have a voice, rather some like or some don’t, but they deserve to have their voice heard. They deserve to elect people that they want to represent them, not to have to support someone that others want them to be represented by.”

Democrats in the Kansas legislature made several attempts to change the proposed map, but those attempts failed. The map has also faced backlash from several groups, criticizing the impact on minority voters and the speed of the process.

