Advertisement

‘Divine intervention’: Man carrying own severed arm is saved

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) - Officials in Maine say a public works crew saved the life of a man they happened to see stumbling along a street carrying his own severed arm.

The Sun Journal reported that the man’s arm was cut off near the shoulder Friday in an apparent workplace accident.

The leader of public works in Lewiston says it “had to be divine intervention” that two workers sanding sidewalks nearby happened to be trained in the use of tourniquets.

The man is expected to survive. It is unclear whether surgeons were able to reattach his arm.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

bear siting in Winfield
Possible bear sighting in Winfield raises questions
Two die in accident at K-42 and S 119th St. W
Two killed in early-morning crash in SW Wichita
police lights
Kansas man’s death investigated as a homicide
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office arrested 26-year-old Kory Anziana Monday, Jan. 24, after a...
Sheriff: Man who shot at deputy arrested after hours-long standoff
Hospital shortages
State hospital staffing shortages lead to rural patients dying at record rates

Latest News

As he battles terminal cancer, the Wellington community rallies around beloved photographer,...
Wellington community rallies around beloved photographer facing terminal cancer
A public works crew saved the life of a man they happened to see stumbling along a street...
Public works crew helps Maine man with severed arm
Kansas Wildfire Relief
Interview with Kansas Livestock Foundation on how you can help with wildfire relief
The church has been helping their community get a needed resource.
Augusta United Methodist Church handing out COVID testing kits.