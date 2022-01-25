Fan relives thriller at Arrowhead, offers insight for fans going to Chiefs’ next game

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After escaping with a big win in one of the most exciting NFL games many have seen, the Kansas City Chiefs are moving on to host their fourth consecutive AFC Championship game and are looking to advance to their third consecutive Super Bowl.

If you plan to attend next Sunday’s game at Arrowhead. the experience won’t come cheap. Currently on StubHub, prices for AFC Championship game tickets are running form about $400 to $3,400 per ticket. Parking will cost about $60 per car. If you’re planning to spend the night in Kansas City after the game and looking for a hotel close to the stadium, rooms are going for between $200 and $400 per night.

Eyewitness News spoke with one of the approximate 73,000 fans who attended Sunday night’s thrilling AFC Divisional round battle between the Chiefs and the visiting Buffalo Bills. Ben Henwood and his wife drove more than 200 miles to see the highly-anticipated game that more than lived up to the hype. His advice to see the next round at Arrowhead: arrive early. And looking back at how Sunday’s game ended, he also advises not to leave early.

“Arrowhead is crazy loud, as loud as always. Also, the quietest I’ve ever heard Arrowhead, when there was 13 seconds left and the Bills went up, literally the stadium just went void. I mean, people were leaving,” Henwood said.

The owner of Designer’s Home Gallery says his supplier offered him tickets to the game against Buffalo, seats that were near one of the end zones.

“It’s electric to be part of something special. You’re just surrounded by everyone, everyone is high-fiving,” Henwood said. “You don’t even know these people, but your best friends are in red.”

When it comes to tailgating alongside those fans, Henwood said an hour or two before kickoff is just not enough time because parking eats up a majority of it.

“I mean, just the smell. There’s so many people grilling and cooking out. Then, just all the tailgating. It’s just a great environment,” Henwood said.

For those planning to watch Kansas City’s next battle on TV, Sunday’s AFC Championship game will air on KWCH 12.

