Fourth man arrested for August homicide in Salina

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Police arrested a Texas man in connection to a shooting death of a Salina man in August. Jacob Martin Leos was booked into the Saline County Jail last week on six charges, including first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated robbery.

Leos, 22, was arrested in Justin, Texas on Jan. 11 and booked into jail on Jan. 19. He was the fourth person arrested in the death of Camilo Renaldo Ramirez. Shortly after the shooting, police arrested Kiera Stewart, 22; Jamie Leos, Jr., 24; and Juan Doroteo Morales, 34; all of Salina.

Ramirez was shot near in the early morning hours on Aug. 23. Police found Ramirez in the street suffering from critical injuries. He was taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, where he later died the following day. His dog was found dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot.

