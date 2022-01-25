Advertisement

Man injured in S. Wichita shooting

Wichita police say one man was injured in a Monday night (Jan. 24, 2022) shooting on South...
Wichita police say one man was injured in a Monday night (Jan. 24, 2022) shooting on South Dodge Avenue.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One man was wounded in a shooting reported about 6 p.m. Monday in a south Wichita neighborhood. The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but a Wichita police lieutenant confirmed the injured man was able to speak as investigators work to piece together what led up to the shooting in1700 block of South Dodge, near Harry and Seneca.

Police said from the preliminary investigation, they believe this was an isolated incident that happened in a home.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

