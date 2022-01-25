Man injured in S. Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One man was wounded in a shooting reported about 6 p.m. Monday in a south Wichita neighborhood. The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but a Wichita police lieutenant confirmed the injured man was able to speak as investigators work to piece together what led up to the shooting in1700 block of South Dodge, near Harry and Seneca.

Police said from the preliminary investigation, they believe this was an isolated incident that happened in a home.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.