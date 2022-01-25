Man killed when car, concrete mixer collide near Norwich

KINGMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A man died Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Kingman County.

It happened at 10:45 a.m. about two miles west of Norwich.

The Kansas Highway Patrol a Nissan Altima struck a concrete mixer head-on

The driver of the Altima, a man in his 40s, died at the scene. The driver of the concrete mixer did not need treatment.

