Man killed when car, concrete mixer collide near Norwich
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KINGMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A man died Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Kingman County.
It happened at 10:45 a.m. about two miles west of Norwich.
The Kansas Highway Patrol a Nissan Altima struck a concrete mixer head-on
The driver of the Altima, a man in his 40s, died at the scene. The driver of the concrete mixer did not need treatment.
