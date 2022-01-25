Advertisement

Netflix confirms ‘Squid Game’ will be back for season 2

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Green light! “Squid Game” is coming back for a second season, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos confirmed Friday.

The violent series was streamed worldwide for 1.6 billion hours in the first 28 days of release, making it Netflix’s biggest show ever by a long shot.

The streaming service paid $21.4 million for the first season, and according to Bloomberg, it has $891 million in “impact value.”

The show features more than 400 desperate, broke contestants invited by a mysterious organization to compete in a series of children’s games to win a pool of about $38 million. You later learn that those games have deadly consequences if you don’t win.

“Squid Game” won three Golden Globes, including best TV drama. It also made history at the Screen Actors Guild Awards by becoming the first non-English series to score a nomination.

Further details about the show’s next season have not been released.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Two die in accident at K-42 and S 119th St. W
Two killed in early-morning crash in SW Wichita
bear siting in Winfield
Possible bear sighting in Winfield raises questions
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office arrested 26-year-old Kory Anziana Monday, Jan. 24, after a...
Sheriff: Man who shot at deputy arrested after hours-long standoff
Hospital shortages
State hospital staffing shortages lead to rural patients dying at record rates
KWCH Car Crash generic
Sedgwick man, 20, killed in weekend crash

Latest News

FILE - This April 21, 2019 photo provided by Sarah Harrison shows Cedric Lofton of Wichita, Kan.
Kansas governor calls for investigation into teen’s death
Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant identified the suspect as 22-year-old Dequasie Little.
Atlanta police make arrest in fatal shooting of infant
I-70 snow
I-70 closed to Colby after heavy snowfall in W. Kansas
The KBI and Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office are investigating after 17-year-old Cedric "CJ"...
Kan. Governor Laura Kelly directing DCF to investigate Cedric Lofton case
Atlanta police have arrested a 22-year-old man in the shooting of a 6-month-old baby death.
Mother speaks after suspect arrested in fatal shooting of toddler