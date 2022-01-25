Advertisement

Sedgwick County, City of Wichita to discuss taskforce on Cedric Lofton case

Cedric Lofton video released Friday.
Cedric Lofton video released Friday.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Board of County Commission and City of Wichita leadership will participate in a press conference at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the Board of County Commission Room on Main St.

They will discuss the Community Taskforce in charge of reviewing and recommending systems improvements after the incident and death of Cedric Lofton and working collaboratively to support this effort.

