Snow will taper throughout the evening

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Snow will taper off as the evening continues, but some areas could still get an additional 3-6 inches across west central and southwest Kansas before it ends around 9-10 pm. Because the winds remain light, blowing snow should not be a huge concern. Areas of east of I-135 will not be getting any snow this evening.

Look for a return to sunshine on Wednesday for western Kansas, but farther east, some clouds will linger. Low temperatures will be in the teens, but should recover to the 30s for afternoon highs. South winds are expected statewide midweek.

Another cold front arrives Thursday, but it should be dry. North winds will gust to around 25 or 30 mph with highs in the 30s to near 40 degrees.

Look for much warmer weather regionwide by the weekend. Highs will be back into the 50s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy; light snow west of Wichita. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 15.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Wind: SE/S 10-15. High: 35.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 22.

Thu: High: 45 Becoming mostly cloudy.

Fri: High: 48 Low: 19 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 57 Low: 21 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 55 Low: 27 Sunny.

Mon: High: 58 Low: 26 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 55 Low: 35 Becoming mostly cloudy; overnight showers.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.