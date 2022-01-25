Advertisement

Westbound I-70 closed at Goodland

I-70 west sign.
I-70 west sign.(Phil Anderson)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Transportation said Tuesday morning that westbound I-70 was closed at Goodland because of winter weather conditions in Colorado.

The KDOT tweet was sent at around 10:50 a.m. Tuesday.

Goodland and other parts of western Kansas are under a winter storm warning until 5 p.m. local time. Some parts of western Kansas are expected to receive up to eight inches of snow.

