Westbound I-70 closed at Goodland
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Transportation said Tuesday morning that westbound I-70 was closed at Goodland because of winter weather conditions in Colorado.
The KDOT tweet was sent at around 10:50 a.m. Tuesday.
Goodland and other parts of western Kansas are under a winter storm warning until 5 p.m. local time. Some parts of western Kansas are expected to receive up to eight inches of snow.
