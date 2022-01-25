Wichita State, SMU game rescheduled to Feb. 3

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The American Athletic Conference announced Tuesday that one of the two Wichita State games postponed last week due to health and safety protocols has been rescheduled.

The men’s basketball game between Wichita State and SMU originally scheduled for January 23 in Dallas has been rescheduled for Thursday, February 3 at Moody Coliseum in Abilene, Texas.

Game time is set for 6 p.m. CT and will air live on ESPN+.

🚨 #AmericanHoops Schedule Update



