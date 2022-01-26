1 found dead inside home on house fire call in El Dorado, investigation ongoing

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The cause of a Tuesday morning house fire and death are under investigation in El Dorado.

Late Tuesday morning, the El Dorado Police Department and the Eldorado Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1300 block of Douglas, in El Dorado. The El Dorado Police Department said first responders arrived at the scene and found one person dead inside the home.

As of Tuesday evening, police hadn’t released further information. Stick with us for updates once we’re able to confirm details including the cause of the fire, whether the person found died as a result of injuries in the fire and the identity of the person found dead.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.