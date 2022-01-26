Advertisement

1 killed in Reno County crash

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A man was was killed Monday night following a two-vehicle crash in Reno County.

The sheriff’s office said the crash happened around 9:53 p.m. in the area of Yoder Road and Trail West Road.

Deputies arrived to find two vehicles in the east ditch of Yoder Road. A white 2006 Dodge Dakota was driven by a 17-year-old male from Mount Hope, KS. He was wearing his seatbelt and his airbags had deployed. He had minor injuries and was checked by EMS then released to his parents. The second vehicle, a blue 2018 Ford Ecosport was driven by an 81-year-old male from Moundridge, KS. He was not wearing his seatbelt and his airbags deployed. He was extricated from the vehicle by Fire and EMS. He was taken to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center in critical condition. He later died at Via Christi St. Francis Hospital in Wichita.

Through their investigation, deputies learned the 81-year-old may have suffered a medical condition that caused him to travel at a very slow speed or come to a stop in the roadway. Both vehicles were traveling southbound on Yoder Rd when the 81-year-old was struck from behind. His name is not being released on Facebook.

