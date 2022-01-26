Advertisement

2 arrested Arkansas City for counterfeiting, ID theft

KWCH arrests, handcuffs, police lights
KWCH arrests, handcuffs, police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Two Wichita men were arrested in Arkansas City in relation to counterfeiting money and identity theft.

Last Tuesday, Arkansas City police started investigating numerous cases of counterfeiting as well as fake ID’s and the passing of a fake check.

On Saturday, officers responded to an area motel after receiving a report of a man who rented a room with a paper ID, they turned out to be fake.

Officers found and arrested 30-year-old Matthew Albrecht and 38-year-old Aaron Gramke. The case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two die in accident at K-42 and S 119th St. W
Two killed in early-morning crash in SW Wichita
bear siting in Winfield
Possible bear sighting in Winfield raises questions
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office arrested 26-year-old Kory Anziana Monday, Jan. 24, after a...
Sheriff: Man who shot at deputy arrested after hours-long standoff
Hospital shortages
State hospital staffing shortages lead to rural patients dying at record rates
KWCH Car Crash generic
Sedgwick man, 20, killed in weekend crash

Latest News

First responders found one person dead on a house fire call in El Dorado. The cause of the fire...
1 found dead inside home on house fire call in El Dorado, investigation ongoing
Cedric Lofton
DCF to investigate Cedric Lofton's death
Kansas House debates redistricting map
Cedric Lofton at JIAC
Teen's death inspires change in Sedgwick County, Wichita's juvenile justice system