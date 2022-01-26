2 arrested Arkansas City for counterfeiting, ID theft

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Two Wichita men were arrested in Arkansas City in relation to counterfeiting money and identity theft.

Last Tuesday, Arkansas City police started investigating numerous cases of counterfeiting as well as fake ID’s and the passing of a fake check.

On Saturday, officers responded to an area motel after receiving a report of a man who rented a room with a paper ID, they turned out to be fake.

Officers found and arrested 30-year-old Matthew Albrecht and 38-year-old Aaron Gramke. The case is still under investigation.

