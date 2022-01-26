34-year-old inmate dies in Sedgwick County jail

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office reported the death of a 34-year-old inmate on Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said the Pierre Collins, of Wichita, was found unresponsive in his cell on Tuesday. Detention staff, along with detention facility medical staff, immediately started chest compressions, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sedgwick County Emergency Medical Services and the Wichita Fire Department arrived on the scene and took over life-saving measures. Collins was declared dead at 10:25 p.m. by Sedgwick County Emergency Medical Services. The KBI and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division in accordance with state statute. The matter remains under investigation.

Collins had been in the custody of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office since May 01, 2019, for; one count of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of aggravated domestic battery and two counts of domestic battery. His death marks the second in-custody death of 2022.

