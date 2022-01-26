Advertisement

Building You: Novacoast opens new cybersecurity office in Wichita

By Lily Wu
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - California-based tech company, Novacoast, officially opens its new cybersecurity office at the Epic Center in downtown Wichita.

“I get reminded every time I come back here why I love it. First and foremost, it’s the people. People are just nice here,” said Paul Anderson, CEO of Novacoast.

The Wichita office is the fifth Security Operations Center or SOC for Novacoast. They have a presence in the United Kingdom, California, Utah, Michigan, and, now, Kansas.

“Our community has that natural work ethic, spirit of innovation, and problem solving aptitudes already in our DNA, with the aerospace and manufacturing backbone that we have, that directly translates into being able to be trained over into these cybersecurity careers as well,” said Adrienne Korson, director of economic development for the Greater Wichita Partnership.

Novacoast continues to hire talent with or without experience.

“There’s a people shortage in the IT world, so , companies like us, we’re just looking to hire people that are willing to learn. If you have a security background, that’s great, we’d love to talk to you; but you don’t need that,” said Anderson.

To learn more about job opportunities at Novacoast, click here.

To learn more about IT Systems and Support industry through the Greater Wichita Partnership, click here.

