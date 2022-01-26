Advertisement

Cold but quiet Wednesday across Kansas

Getting warmer throughout the week.
Getting warmer throughout the week.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:54 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the latest winter storm is in our rearview mirror and our Wednesday promises to be quiet, albeit cold. Wake-up temperatures in the single digits and teens will top-out in the 30s this afternoon, or 5 to 10 degrees below normal.

A warming trend gets started on Thursday into Friday with near normal highs in the middle 40s. The weekend looks even warmer with afternoon temperatures in the 50s, though 60 degrees is possible on Saturday.

After a mild start to the work week on Monday, major changes are expected during the middle of the week. A potential storm system could produce both storms and snow across Kansas on Tuesday into Wednesday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy. Wind: E/S 5-15. High: 35.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, patchy fog. Wind: S/SW 5-15. Low: 20.

Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds. Wind: W/N 10-20. High: 45.

Fri: Low: 19. High: 47. Mostly sunny.

Sat: Low: 22. High: 59. Sunny, milder.

Sun: Low: 27. High: 57. Sunny.

Mon: Low: 26. High: 58. Mostly sunny, mild.

Tue: Low: 37. High: 49. Mostly cloudy and breezy with afternoon rain showers.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharon Springs, Kansas
Winter storm slams W. Kansas, some snowfall totals top 25 inches
Hutchinson police seized 10 pounds of marijuana
Ten pounds of marijuana seized in Hutchinson traffic stop
KWCH Car Crash generic
Wichita man killed when car, cement mixer collide near Norwich
Ben Henwood and is wife were among the approximate 73,000 fans who attended the Kanas City...
Fan relives thriller at Arrowhead, offers insight for fans going to Chiefs’ next game
Wichita police say one man was injured in a Monday night (Jan. 24, 2022) shooting on South...
Man injured in S. Wichita shooting

Latest News

Police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of N. Cleveland.
One injured in early morning shooting
Snow on KS highway
Winter storm slams W. Kansas, causes closures and delays on highways
grocery store
Kansas House considers bill to eliminate food sales tax
Photo of SUV investigators are looking for in connection with Rush County homicide investigation.
Investigators looking for vehicle connected with Rush County homicide