Cold but quiet Wednesday across Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the latest winter storm is in our rearview mirror and our Wednesday promises to be quiet, albeit cold. Wake-up temperatures in the single digits and teens will top-out in the 30s this afternoon, or 5 to 10 degrees below normal.

A warming trend gets started on Thursday into Friday with near normal highs in the middle 40s. The weekend looks even warmer with afternoon temperatures in the 50s, though 60 degrees is possible on Saturday.

After a mild start to the work week on Monday, major changes are expected during the middle of the week. A potential storm system could produce both storms and snow across Kansas on Tuesday into Wednesday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy. Wind: E/S 5-15. High: 35.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, patchy fog. Wind: S/SW 5-15. Low: 20.

Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds. Wind: W/N 10-20. High: 45.

Fri: Low: 19. High: 47. Mostly sunny.

Sat: Low: 22. High: 59. Sunny, milder.

Sun: Low: 27. High: 57. Sunny.

Mon: Low: 26. High: 58. Mostly sunny, mild.

Tue: Low: 37. High: 49. Mostly cloudy and breezy with afternoon rain showers.

