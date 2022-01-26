Advertisement

Deputy WPD Chief Lemuel Moore selected as interim chief

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Deputy Chief Lemuel Moore has been selected to serve as the interim chief of the Wichita Police Department after Chief Gordon Ramsay announced he will be leaving the department effective March 1.

An extensive search process will be conducted to select the next leader for the Wichita Police Department.

Moore is a 30 year veteran of the Wichita Police Department and has served in a number of capacities during his career. He started as a beat officer in Patrol East and Patrol North, before becoming a DARE and School Liaison Officer.He has also served as a detective in the Undercover Narcotic Section, Financial Crimes Unit and Exploited and Missing Child Unit. His time in the ranks of Sergeant, Lieutenant, and Captain found him working in various capacities at Patrol South, Patrol West and the Law Enforcement Training Center. Moore has also served the community through his involvement on the Board of Directors for the Family Crisis Center.

“This extensive experience in serving Wichita uniquely qualifies him for the Interim Police Chief position,” said City Manager Bob Layton. “During the next 30 days, Interim Chief Moore will work with Chief Ramsay to ensure a smooth transition for the Department.”

