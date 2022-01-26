Advertisement

Dolly Parton, Duncan Hines create baking collection

By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Dolly Parton certainly isn’t slowing down; now she’s launching a line of cake mixes with Duncan Hines.

“I have always loved to cook, and I am so happy to share some of my southern favorites with you,” she says in a promotional video.

They’re called “Dolly’s Southern Favorites.”

The available flavors include coconut and banana flavored cake mixes with creamy or chocolate buttercream frosting.

Some of Dolly’s favorite recipes for the mixes come printed on the back of the box.

The collaboration comes days after Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams announced it is bringing back the country singer’s signature ice cream flavor, Strawberry Pretzel Pie.

Dolly is in the public eye these days in part because she’s got a new album and book to promote, both titled “Run, Rose, Run.” Like the cake mixes, they come out in March.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharon Springs, Kansas
Winter storm slams W. Kansas, some snowfall totals top 25 inches
Hutchinson police seized 10 pounds of marijuana
Ten pounds of marijuana seized in Hutchinson traffic stop
KWCH Car Crash generic
Wichita man killed when car, cement mixer collide near Norwich
Ben Henwood and is wife were among the approximate 73,000 fans who attended the Kanas City...
Fan relives thriller at Arrowhead, offers insight for fans going to Chiefs’ next game
Snow reports through western Kansas.
Heavy snow ends in western Kansas; will take days to melt

Latest News

Gabriel Ortiz
Man extradited from California for 2020 murder
This photo provided by Western Tidewater Regional Jail shows Robert Keith Packer of Newport...
Capitol rioter who wore ‘Camp Auschwitz’ sweatshirt pleads guilty
EPA Administrator Michael Regan, right, speaks to reporters at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment...
EPA acts on environmental justice in 3 Gulf Coast states
A survivor of the capsized vessel was found on top of the ship's hull.
Situation ‘dire’ as Coast Guard seeks 38 missing off Florida
Police say Grayson Fleming-Gray was not the target but was hit by a stray bullet as two people...
New mother mourns loss of infant killed in crossfire in Atlanta