Investigators looking for vehicle connected with Rush County homicide

Photo of SUV investigators are looking for in connection with Rush County homicide investigation.
Photo of SUV investigators are looking for in connection with Rush County homicide investigation.(KBI)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and Rush County Sheriff’s Office released photos of the vehicle they are searching for connected to a homicide that occurred in Rush County.

The death of 61-year-old Leslie Randa, of La Crosse, has now been determined to be a homicide. Investigators continue to search for Randa’s black 2006 GMC Envoy with Kansas tag 463HAE. The front grill guard is chrome. The vehicle was observed in Wichita after Randa was killed, and may still be in the the Wichita area.

If anyone saw this SUV on January 11, or after, please contact the KBI at 1-800-KSCRIME, or the Rush County Sheriff’s Office at 785-222-2578.

The investigation is ongoing.

