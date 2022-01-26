Advertisement

Local bakeries help Chiefs fans get in championship mood

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:34 PM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Everybody is talking about the Kansas City Chiefs advancing to the AFC Championship this Sunday against the Bengals. Many fans are hosting parties to watch the game and some local Wichita bakeries are helping them get in the championship mood.

Multiple bakeries around town have been making some Red Kingdom inspired sweet treats in honor of the Chiefs’ playoff run. The cookie shops have been getting creative with their designs, including some that even look like Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“Every time the Chiefs win, the demand for cookies gets higher and higher,” Lauren Malik of River City Sweet Shop said. “So we have been making our chiefs cookies nonstop for weeks. Our best sellers are probably our Mahomes cookies but we do jerseys, the chiefs arrowhead, and the chiefs helmet.”

In honor of the championship game this weekend, River City Sweet Shop is hosting a giveaway on social media. The prize is a 12-inch chiefs cookie cake.

