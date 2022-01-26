Man extradited from California for 2020 murder

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On Tuesday, members of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office extradition unit arrested Gabriel Ortiz at the San Diego County Jail and transported him to the Sedgwick County Jail, where he was booked for a warrant issued for murder in the second degree, involuntary manslaughter (alternative) and three counts of aggravated battery.

The charges stem from a vehicle collision that occurred in 2020.

On September 5, 2020, an Infinity Q50 SUV crossed the centerline of the roadway at 5600 W MacArthur and struck a Toyota Sienna van head on. The passenger of the Sienna, Sonia Lopez (55) of Wichita, died from injuries sustained during the collision. Two passengers in the Infinity and the driver of the Sienna sustained serious injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

