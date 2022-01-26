Advertisement

Man extradited from California for 2020 murder

Gabriel Ortiz
Gabriel Ortiz(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On Tuesday, members of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office extradition unit arrested Gabriel Ortiz at the San Diego County Jail and transported him to the Sedgwick County Jail, where he was booked for a warrant issued for murder in the second degree, involuntary manslaughter (alternative) and three counts of aggravated battery. 

The charges stem from a vehicle collision that occurred in 2020.

On September 5, 2020, an Infinity Q50 SUV crossed the centerline of the roadway at 5600 W MacArthur and struck a Toyota Sienna van head on.  The passenger of the Sienna, Sonia Lopez (55) of Wichita, died from injuries sustained during the collision.  Two passengers in the Infinity and the driver of the Sienna sustained serious injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharon Springs, Kansas
Winter storm slams W. Kansas, some snowfall totals top 25 inches
Hutchinson police seized 10 pounds of marijuana
Ten pounds of marijuana seized in Hutchinson traffic stop
Snow reports through western Kansas.
Heavy snow ends in western Kansas; will take days to melt
KWCH Car Crash generic
Wichita man killed when car, cement mixer collide near Norwich
Ben Henwood and is wife were among the approximate 73,000 fans who attended the Kanas City...
Fan relives thriller at Arrowhead, offers insight for fans going to Chiefs’ next game

Latest News

Salina man sentenced for armed robbery
Police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of N. Cleveland.
One injured in early morning shooting
Snow on KS highway
Winter storm slams W. Kansas, causes closures and delays on highways
grocery store
Kansas House considers bill to eliminate food sales tax