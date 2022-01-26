Advertisement

McDonald’s is selling fan-made ‘menu hacks’

Customers will be able to visit a participating McDonald’s or go on the McDonald’s app to order...
Customers will be able to visit a participating McDonald’s or go on the McDonald’s app to order the custom menu hacks by name and receive the items needed to build them by hand.(McDonald's)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - McDonald’s is adding some fan-made “menu hacks” that can be ordered by name.

“Our fans are always coming up with different ways to make a McDonald’s meal uniquely their own. That’s why, for the first time ever, we’re spotlighting their creativity by officially debuting four fan-favorite creations on menus across the country for a limited time,” the fast food company said in a news release.

Starting Monday, customers can visit a participating McDonald’s or go on the McDonald’s app to order the custom menu hacks by name and receive the items needed to build them by hand.

The Hash Brown McMuffin can be made by adding a hash brown to a Sausage McMuffin.

“That extra little crispy bite is the real breakfast cheat code,” Sarah Sandlin said.

The Crunchy Double can be made by putting Chicken McNuggets into a Double Cheeseburger.

Greg Simms suggests adding Tangy BBQ sauce to this menu hack.

The Land, Air & Sea is created by adding a McChicken to a Big Mac and Filet-o-Fish.

The Surf + Turf, which is only available on the McDonald’s App and McDelivery, combines a double cheeseburger and a Filet-o-Fish.

“This campaign shows that it has never been our menu. The menu belongs to our fans,” said Jennifer Healan, vice president, U.S. Marketing, Brand Content and Engagement for McDonald’s USA.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharon Springs, Kansas
Winter storm slams W. Kansas, some snowfall totals top 25 inches
Hutchinson police seized 10 pounds of marijuana
Ten pounds of marijuana seized in Hutchinson traffic stop
KWCH Car Crash generic
Wichita man killed when car, cement mixer collide near Norwich
Ben Henwood and is wife were among the approximate 73,000 fans who attended the Kanas City...
Fan relives thriller at Arrowhead, offers insight for fans going to Chiefs’ next game
Snow reports through western Kansas.
Heavy snow ends in western Kansas; will take days to melt

Latest News

Gabriel Ortiz
Man extradited from California for 2020 murder
This photo provided by Western Tidewater Regional Jail shows Robert Keith Packer of Newport...
Capitol rioter who wore ‘Camp Auschwitz’ sweatshirt pleads guilty
EPA Administrator Michael Regan, right, speaks to reporters at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment...
EPA acts on environmental justice in 3 Gulf Coast states
A survivor of the capsized vessel was found on top of the ship's hull.
Situation ‘dire’ as Coast Guard seeks 38 missing off Florida
Police say Grayson Fleming-Gray was not the target but was hit by a stray bullet as two people...
New mother mourns loss of infant killed in crossfire in Atlanta