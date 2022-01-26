Advertisement

No. 4 Baylor rolls past K-State MBB, 74-49

Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) attempts to dribble past Baylor guard Dale Bonner (3) in...
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) attempts to dribble past Baylor guard Dale Bonner (3) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Waco, Texas, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Emil Lippe)(Emil Lippe | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Jan. 25, 2022
WACO, Texas (WIBW) - Kansas State men’s basketball had lost five Big 12 games by a combined 24 points entering Tuesday; they’d top that in a loss to No. 4 Baylor, falling 75-49.

The Wildcats lost in nearly every statistical category: field goal percentage (56.9/31.7), three-point percentage (33.3/21.7), free throw percentage (46.2/64.3), rebounds (39/28), assists (21/8), steals (7/6).

Four Bears scored in double figures in the win, led by LJ Cryer with 14. Nijel Pack paced the ‘Cats with 13.

K-State will travel to take on Ole Miss in the BIG 12/SEC Challenge Saturday at 3:00 p.m.

