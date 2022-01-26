No. 4 Baylor rolls past K-State MBB, 74-49

WACO, Texas (WIBW) - Kansas State men’s basketball had lost five Big 12 games by a combined 24 points entering Tuesday; they’d top that in a loss to No. 4 Baylor, falling 75-49.

The Wildcats lost in nearly every statistical category: field goal percentage (56.9/31.7), three-point percentage (33.3/21.7), free throw percentage (46.2/64.3), rebounds (39/28), assists (21/8), steals (7/6).

Four Bears scored in double figures in the win, led by LJ Cryer with 14. Nijel Pack paced the ‘Cats with 13.

K-State will travel to take on Ole Miss in the BIG 12/SEC Challenge Saturday at 3:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.