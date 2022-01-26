Advertisement

No charges against Rev. Schemm due to statute of limitations

Father Michael Schemm
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett announced Wednesday afternoon that he would not be filing charges against Rev. Michael Schemm because the statute of limitations has expired. Schemm had been charged with sexual exploitation of a child for allegations reported to have occurred between 1993 and 1996. Rev. Schemm was serving at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Wichita during those years.

Last November, the Catholic Diocese of Wichita announced that Bishop Carl Kemme was placing Schemm on administrative leave following a report made to the diocese on behalf of an alleged victim. Prior to placing Rev. Schemm on leave, the diocese forwarded the allegations to the Office of the District Attorney. The Office of the District Attorney forwarded the matter for investigation to the Exploited and Missing Child Unit.

During the years of the alleged crimes, the reported victim would have been between 12 and 15 years of age and would now be 40 years old. The statute of limitations expired in 2009, when the alleged victim turned 28. Bennett’s office said this was a legal conclusion only and was making “no commentary or conclusions” on the allegations themselves.

In 1994, the Kansas legislature amended the five year statute of limitations set forth in K.S.A. 21-3106 (the statute prior to 2011 when it was changed to K.S.A. 21-5107) to allow the statute to be “tolled” (not counted) if certain factors existed in certain crimes where the victim was under the age of 15. However, the legislative change made clear that “in no event” could a crime be charged after the victim turned “28 years of age.” These changes went into effect July 1, 1994.

