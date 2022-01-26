One injured in early morning shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person was seriously injured in a shooting at approximately 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Police responded to a disturbance in the 1300 block of N. Cleveland and found one person with non-life-threatening injuries. Two people were believed to be involved in the incident, and police say they are in contact with a suspect. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The ages of those involved aren’t yet known, but both are adults. Police are assessing the scene and investigating the shooting.

