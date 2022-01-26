Advertisement

Warmer weather coming back to Kansas

Unseasonably mild temperatures by the weekend
Forecast high temperatures Thursday.
Forecast high temperatures Thursday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that warmer weather will return over the next few days with unseasonably mild temperatures as we head into the weekend.

It will be a cold start to the day Thursday with morning low temperatures in the teens and 20s. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 40s under a mostly cloudy sky. North winds will be gusty throughout the day.

Even warmer weather is on the way as we head into the weekend as high temperatures will make it to near 60 degrees from Saturday through Monday. Areas with deep snow cover over western Kansas will be cooler with highs only in the 40s.

Our attention will then turn to another potential winter storm next week with accumulating snow possible across a good portion of Kansas. The track of the storm could still change in the coming days, so be sure to check back for updated forecasts as we get closer.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: S/SW 5-15. Low: 18.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Wind: N 10-20.  High: 43.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly clear. Wind: N/W 5-10.  Low: 19.

Fri: High: 47  Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 59  Low: 22  Sunny.

Sun: High: 57  Low: 25  Sunny.

Mon: High: 60  Low: 26  Mostly sunny and breezy in the afternoon.

Tue: High: 52  Low: 36  Mostly cloudy; windy. Chance for overnight rain/snow.

Wed: High: 24  Low: 21  Chance of snow. Windy.

