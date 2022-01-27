Advertisement

Big trend up this weekend

Unseasonably warm weather should melt more snow across western Kansas
Mild weekend ahead for Kansas.
Mild weekend ahead for Kansas.
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Plenty of sunshine and a shift in winds will bring an unseasonably warm stretch of weather into the weekend. Snow cover in western Kansas will slow things down a bit, but even the west will have highs above normal.

Decreasing clouds and light north winds can be expected with lows in the teens and 20s. Much of the state will see highs in the 40s with a mainly clear skies.

Saturday and Sunday will have highs in the 50s and 60s. Snow covered areas of western Kansas may get stuck with upper 40s, but it will still be a lot warmer than it has been in recent days.

A strong storm system coming in early next week will bring colder air and chances for rain, ice, and snow. While most of Tuesday will be dry, it should be turning colder throughout the day. Rain and icy weather may setup in south central Kansas Tuesday night, and then be switching to snow on Wednesday. Western Kansas will mainly get snow. It’s still too early to say how much snow, but an impact on road conditions is likely by midweek.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: N/NW 5-10. Low: 21.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: W/NW 10-15. High: 48.

Tomorrow Night: Clear and chilly. Wind: W/SW 5-10

Sat: High: 60 Sunny.

Sun: High: 58 Low: 25 Sunny.

Mon: High: 61 Low: 28 Becoming partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 52 Low: 38 Turning cloudy. Chance of rain overnight.

Wed: High: 23 Low: 21 Icy mix, turning to snow. Windy.

Thu: High: 15 Low: 8 AM snow, then mostly cloudy and windy.

