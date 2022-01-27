Kansas Senate approves ‘megaproject’ bill to attract mystery company

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Senate on Thursday approved a bill, 32-7, in hopes of attracting a company with a billion-dollar investment.

SB 347, also known as the powerful economic expansion act, establishes new economic development incentives targeted at specific industries or firms that agree to invest at least $1.0 billion within the State of Kansas and at their suppliers.

In an opinion piece for the Kansas City Star, Lt. Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said Kansas is one of two states in the running for a $4 billion, 3 million-square-foot advanced manufacturing facility that would employ 4,000 people and create over 16,000 temporary jobs during construction. Toland said the state is legally bound from identifying the company.

Lawmakers are hoping to land the project by offering tax credits, sales and property tax exemptions and reimbursement for some payroll and employee training costs.

The state will submit its bid to the company next week and says the company could pick a site later this month. Should Kansas be the winner, Toland said it would be the largest private sector investment in state history.

The incentive package will now be up for consideration in the Kansas House.

