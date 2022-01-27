Advertisement

KCC approves five-year payment plan for Black Hills customers

Black Hills Energy customers in Kansas will see slightly higher bills over the next five years....
Black Hills Energy customers in Kansas will see slightly higher bills over the next five years. Specifically, $11.47 more each month beginning in February 2022.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – The Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) approved a settlement agreement outlining how Black Hills Energy will recover $87.9 million in natural gas costs incurred during the February 2021 cold weather snap.

Under the approved settlement, customers will see an increase of $11.47 in their monthly bills over the next five years. This begins in February and is set to end on January 31, 2027. The charge will appear as a separate line item on the bill titled “Storm Uri Gas Charge”.

The KCC said while no customer welcomes bill increases, if customers had been required to pay the winter costs over a one-year period, it would have resulted in average residential increases of $53.51 per month.

This is the third winter weather payment plan approved by the Commission. KCC staff is currently evaluating plans submitted by Southern Pioneer, Evergy, Atmos, and Kansas Gas Service. Empire has not yet filed a plan.

The Company will true-up actual cost recoveries to expected recoveries for periods ending January 31 of each year the rate is in effect. Any difference noted will be included as a charge or credit for the next twelve months. Additionally, any recovery of costs through federal or state investigations into price gouging, market manipulation or civil suit resulting from the weather event will be passed on to customers.

Thursday’s order is available at https://estar.kcc.ks.gov/estar/ViewFile.aspx/20220127103623.pdf?Id=2abc529b-8c9e-4d97-947a-0c785730690e.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father Michael Schemm
No charges against Fr. Schemm due to statute of limitations
Police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of N. Cleveland.
One injured in early morning shooting
Sharon Springs, Kansas
Winter storm slams W. Kansas, some snowfall totals top 25 inches
Currently, there are 117 inmates with a murder charge, compared to 58 at this time in 2019.
34-year-old inmate dies in Sedgwick County jail
Snow reports through western Kansas.
Heavy snow ends in western Kansas; will take days to melt