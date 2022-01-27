KCC approves five-year payment plan for Black Hills customers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – The Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) approved a settlement agreement outlining how Black Hills Energy will recover $87.9 million in natural gas costs incurred during the February 2021 cold weather snap.

Under the approved settlement, customers will see an increase of $11.47 in their monthly bills over the next five years. This begins in February and is set to end on January 31, 2027. The charge will appear as a separate line item on the bill titled “Storm Uri Gas Charge”.

The KCC said while no customer welcomes bill increases, if customers had been required to pay the winter costs over a one-year period, it would have resulted in average residential increases of $53.51 per month.

This is the third winter weather payment plan approved by the Commission. KCC staff is currently evaluating plans submitted by Southern Pioneer, Evergy, Atmos, and Kansas Gas Service. Empire has not yet filed a plan.

The Company will true-up actual cost recoveries to expected recoveries for periods ending January 31 of each year the rate is in effect. Any difference noted will be included as a charge or credit for the next twelve months. Additionally, any recovery of costs through federal or state investigations into price gouging, market manipulation or civil suit resulting from the weather event will be passed on to customers.

Thursday’s order is available at https://estar.kcc.ks.gov/estar/ViewFile.aspx/20220127103623.pdf?Id=2abc529b-8c9e-4d97-947a-0c785730690e.

