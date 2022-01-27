Local construction company helping with school staffing shortages

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -School districts around the state are dealing with staffing issues. It’s one reason why a local construction company in Wichita is trying to step in to help.

In doing so, Hutton Construction is getting creative to help the community.

“Over the last few years, we have been trying to think about different ways to help the community through these really crazy time,” said Ben Hutton, CEO of Hutton.

This year, Hutton is helping with staffing shortages at area school districts when it comes to subs and paras.

“The need we saw was our schools were having a really hard time keeping teachers in the classrooms and we thought maybe that’s something I could help with.”

Hutton says the plan is to give five extra PTO days to all 275 team members to use to sub or para in classrooms through the end of the year.

Some employees are already excited about the opportunity and are getting started with the sub process. They will be getting their regular salary pay on top of pay they earn while subbing.

Hutton says it’s just one way they are trying to step up for their community.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.