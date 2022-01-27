Advertisement

Ness City boys’ basketball team uses snow day to help others

The Ness City High School boys' basketball team shoveled driveways for community members on a...
The Ness City High School boys' basketball team shoveled driveways for community members on a snow day, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.(KWCH)
By Joe Baker
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 7:40 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NESS CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Ness City High School had a snow day on Wednesday. While the boys’ basketball team didn’t have practice, they were still working out, shoveling nearly 40 driveways around the community.

“Pretty much anytime we get snow outside we like coming out and helping the community,” said Ness City Boys Basketball senior Jay Kupp.

It’s a tradition that started four years ago. Every time the snow falls in Ness City, the high school basketball players are there to help.

“Just to help out the community. The community does help us out quite a bit during the year. They’re there at almost every game. We have a packed house and it’s just something nice that we can do back for them to just show our support for them,” said Ness City Boys Basketball Head Coach Brandt Rogers.

Ness City senior basketball player Casen Marshall said he likes snow days. There’s no school or practice, but he likes getting out to help out the community.

The team doesn’t ask for donations, but sometimes, the residents just want to give.

“It helps the future kids, you know, who come into this program, pay for their summer basketball if they can’t. And it gets them into camp. So, it’s just a cool experience. It’s fun too,” said Casen.

Residents like 80-year-old Gerald Eckels appreciate the gesture. He said if it wasn’t for the team, he’d be out shoveling.

“They came in here this morning and shoveled it off, and we was in the kitchen didn’t even catch them so I went after to go run them down and give them a donation,” said Eckels.

It’s a tradition the community appreciates.

“Usually, they’re always really happy, it’s one less job for them,” said Jay.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

