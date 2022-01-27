Advertisement

Starbucks enters energy drink arena with new options to get you going

The 12 oz. cans come in Mango Guava, Raspberry Lime and Pineapple Passionfruit.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(Gray News) – Starbucks is stepping up its caffeine game. The company is entering the energy drink category for the first time with Starbucks BAYA Energy.

Starbucks says the energy drinks are crafted from caffeine naturally found in coffee fruit to give a boost of “feel-good energy.”

The 12 oz. cans come in Mango Guava, Raspberry Lime and Pineapple Passionfruit.

“Over the years, we’ve continued to identify new and exciting ways to expand our ready-to-drink portfolio and saw an opportunity to complement our existing coffee beverage lineup with Starbucks BAYA Energy, the brand’s first beverage to launch in the energy category,” said Chanda Beppu, vice president, Channel Development Americas at Starbucks.

Starbucks BAYA Energy are available online and in grocery stores this week. They will be available at Starbucks locations starting March 1.

They have 90 calories and 160 mg of caffeine.

