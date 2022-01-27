Advertisement

A taste of spring on the way

Warmer temperatures coming soon.
Warmer temperatures coming soon.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:47 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another cold morning across with patchy fog in the Wichita area. As the fog fades away, we will see peaks of sun this afternoon allowing temperatures to climb into the near normal lower 40s.

We are in the 40s again on Friday before even warmer weather moves in this weekend. Highs near 60 on Saturday will be accompanied by sunshine and a relatively light breeze. Conditions will be similar on Sunday and Monday.

Major changes are expected during the middle of next week. A potential storm system with a good supply of moisture is expected to move through the state. While the exact path remains uncertain, the chance of heavy rain and snow is climbing.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: More clouds than sun. Wind: NW/N 10-20. High: 43.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Wind: N/NW 5-10. Low: 19.

Tomorrow: Mainly sunny. Wind: W 10-20. High: 47.

Sat: Low: 22. High: 59. Sunny, milder.

Sun: Low: 25. High: 57. Sunny.

Mon: Low: 26. High: 60. Mostly sunny, mild.

Tue: Low: 40. High: 49. Mostly cloudy and breezy with afternoon rain showers.

Wed: Low: 21. High: 24. Windy with a wintry mix changing to snow.

