Woman found unresponsive, dies in Dickinson County

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DICKINSON COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a woman’s death.

The sheriff’s office said first responders were called to a residence at 320 2500 Avenue on Wednesday after a woman was found unresponsive. They arrived and performed life-saving measures, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office has identified the woman as 30-year-old Mollie Danae Naill, of Solomon.

An autopsy has been requested and the investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.

