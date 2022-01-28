3 students from Kansas, Nebraska win $64,000 WSU Gore Scholarships

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State University has selected three students from Kansas and Nebraska to receive the 2022 Harry Gore Memorial Scholarships.

This year’s recipients are Caden Carlson of Aurora High School in Aurora, Nebraska, Brynna Mays of Topeka West High School in Topeka, Kansas, and Audrey Menzies of Piper High School in Kansas City, Kansas.

Each student will receive a $64,000 scholarship to attend WSU in fall 2022.

These recipients were among the 448 students who competed in the Distinguished Scholarship Invitational.

