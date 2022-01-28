Advertisement

3 students from Kansas, Nebraska win $64,000 WSU Gore Scholarships

By Lily Wu
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State University has selected three students from Kansas and Nebraska to receive the 2022 Harry Gore Memorial Scholarships.

This year’s recipients are Caden Carlson of Aurora High School in Aurora, Nebraska, Brynna Mays of Topeka West High School in Topeka, Kansas, and Audrey Menzies of Piper High School in Kansas City, Kansas.

Each student will receive a $64,000 scholarship to attend WSU in fall 2022.

These recipients were among the 448 students who competed in the Distinguished Scholarship Invitational.

To learn more about the DSI, click here.

To learn more about the recipients, click here.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longtime Andale teacher and coach Ted Anderson died Friday, January 28, 2022 at the age of 53
Andale, surrounding communities mourn death of teacher, coach Ted Anderson
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
A Port Authority bus that was on a bridge when it collapsed Friday Jan. 28, 2022, is visible in...
Pittsburgh bridge collapses, drops city bus into ravine
Local business steps up to help with staffing shortages
Local construction company helping with school staffing shortages
Supply chain issues are impacting the availability of milk at stores and restaurants.
Local dairy farmer gives insight into milk shortage

Latest News

3 students from Kansas, Nebraska win $64,000 WSU Gore Scholarships
3 students from Kansas, Nebraska win $64,000 WSU Gore Scholarships
Sen. Moran, leaders tour cybersecurity business expanding in Wichita
Sen. Moran, leaders tour cybersecurity business expanding in Wichita
Wichita Police arrested 40-year-old Marlon Montoya after two women reported, separately, that...
Wichita man arrested, accused of rape, criminal sodomy
On Friday, the United Way of the Plains offered free tax preparation as a part of National...
United Way offering free tax help