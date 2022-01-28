Advertisement

Andale teacher, coach Ted Anderson dies

Renwick Schools
Renwick Schools(USD 267)
By KWCH Staff
Jan. 28, 2022
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ted Anderson, a middle school teacher in Andale and Andale High’s girls basketball coach, died suddenly Thursday night, the school district said.

In an email, Renwick Schools superintendent Mindy Bruce wrote:

“It is with deep sadness that I have to inform you that Ted Anderson, Andale Middle School teacher and Andale High School girls basketball coach passed away last night.  Ted was a valued teacher, friend, coach and was Renwick through and through.  He will be deeply missed.  Please keep his wife Tracy, son Jordan and daughters Jacy and Jillian in your prayers.”

No cause of death was given. Andale’s girls basketball team is scheduled to play Garden Plain tonight. There is no word yet on the status of that game. Anderson coach in Andale’s Thursday win over Haven.

