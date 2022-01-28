Exploration Place launches Kickstarter for “love letter to Kansas”

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Exploration Place is celebrating Kansas Day by launching a Kickstarter campaign for a film that will serve as a love letter to Kansas.

The film, Kansas: An Immersive Flyover of America’s Heartland, is being shot entirely by drone and will show exclusively in the science museum’s large-format digital dome theater. Production began in April 2021 and has already filmed at more than 40 locations across the state.

The crowdfunding campaign – www.exploration.org/kickstarter – launches officially on Jan. 29, Kansas Day, with a 30-day make-or-break goal of $20,000 to take the film across the finish line. Starting at just $10, reward levels for Kickstarter backers include tickets to see the completed film, opportunities to be named in the credits, and tickets to a red carpet premiere and VIP reception.

Kansas: An Immersive Flyover of America’s Heartland is anticipated to debut at Exploration Place this coming August.

