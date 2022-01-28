Advertisement

Game warden wants help finding bird killer

Kansas Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism Law Enforcement Division
Kansas Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism Law Enforcement Division
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A southwest Kansas Game Warden is asking for help finding the person who killed a sharp-shinned hawk.

The bird is protected under Kansas law. The Gray County Game Warden, Daniel Haneke, says it was found Wednesday on a property southeast of Cimarron, in Gray County.

Posted by Kansas Wildlife & Parks - Game Wardens on Thursday, January 27, 2022

The number to submit an anonymous tip is 1-877-426-3843. You can also call Haneke at 620-450-7194.

