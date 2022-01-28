Game warden wants help finding bird killer
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A southwest Kansas Game Warden is asking for help finding the person who killed a sharp-shinned hawk.
The bird is protected under Kansas law. The Gray County Game Warden, Daniel Haneke, says it was found Wednesday on a property southeast of Cimarron, in Gray County.
The number to submit an anonymous tip is 1-877-426-3843. You can also call Haneke at 620-450-7194.
Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.