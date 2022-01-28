Great Bend coffee shop owners still find way to give back after fire closes business

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A week after a fire closed down they’re business, owners of a coffee shop in Great Bend remain focused on giving back. While the fire to RE-Perks Coffee Shop left smoke damage throughout the building, the damage isn’t enough to stop Re-Perks’ owners from giving back to one of their favorite causes by auctioning off a piece of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes memorabilia.

Pets are a pssion at Re-Perks and the business has donated $4,000 already to the Godden Belt Humane Society in great Bend through #BeLikeBetty Challenge, in honor of the popular actress who died on New Year’s Eve, three weeks shy of her 100th birthday. More is on the way. with all proceeds from the Mahomes memorabilia auction also going to the humane society in Great Bend.

“We can’t pass up an animal that needs help,” said Re-Perks Part-owner Richard Riggs. “And since coming to Great Bend, we know that the Humane Society can use all the help they can get, so we do the best that we can.”

Golden Belt Humane Society Director Heather Acheson said the money raised for the organization will help the animals in its care, including medical-related expenses. The Patrick Mahomes poster up for auction currently has a leading bid of $600. Re-Perks hopes to raise more for the humane society. The silent auction ends at 8 a.m. Feb. 14.

Re-Perks customer Jonathan Taylor is among those voicing admiration for Re-Perks owners to see through the fundraising effort for a community cause as they simultaneously work to get their business back up and running.

“The test of character (with) a person or business is, you know, what they do when the chips are down,” Taylor said.

