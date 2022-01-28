Advertisement

Joe Burrow’s dad shares pic of the Bengals QB wearing a Chiefs helmet as a child

Bengals QB Joe Burrow grew up in Iowa as a Chiefs fan.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow grew up in Iowa as a Chiefs fan.(Jimmy Burrow/KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will soon be lining up under center against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. But when he was just a young boy, he was wearing the same helmet he’ll be facing off against Sunday.

Burrow’s father, Jimmy Burrow, shared a picture on Twitter on Friday morning showing a young Joe Burrow nestled against his mother while wearing a Chiefs helmet.

“Joe use(d) to like those shiny red Chiefs helmets. Not anymore. Geaux Bengals,” the Tweet said.

Burrow was born in Iowa and spent some of his young life there before his family moved to Ohio, so it might make sense that he could have an affinity for the Chiefs. However, he has told media in the past that he grew up a Saints and Browns fan.

Burrow was in front of the media on Friday and addressed the picture his dad tweeted out, saying, “I was probably a Chiefs fan before I remember being a Chiefs fan. I was probably too young to remember all that. I still have that little plastic helmet in my room back home.”

The Chiefs host the Bengals in the AFC Championship game Sunday at 2 p.m., only on KWCH-12.

