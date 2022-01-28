Advertisement

Local hair stylist busy with Mahomes haircuts

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws during the second half of an NFL...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Cincinnati.(Jeff Dean | AP)
By Anna Auld
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For the past few years hair stylists have had a request for a now popular hair style. The Patrick Mahomes haircut. We talked with local stylist Meredith Straughn at Lady Jane’s Haircuts for Men. She says she’s done anywhere from 50-60 Mahomes cuts over the last few years.

“Of course, a lot of the younger kids want perms with them, on point ‘rockin’ with all the curls,” said Straughn.

She says fans are excited ahead of the game this weekend and wouldn’t be surprised if she has a few more people stop in to get Mahomes cut.

“Everyone just wanted to be like him, he’s such a good roll model so it’s a good hair cut to do.”

