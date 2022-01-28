Miss Kansas 2021, granddaughter of Chiefs founder excited for 4th straight AFC Championship game

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas City Chiefs are on the hunt for another AFC Championship at Arrowhead Stadium. The facility was built by the late Lamar Hunt, founder of the Chiefs. Much like most Chiefs fans, his granddaughter and Miss Kansas 2021, Gracie Hunt, said last Sunday’s matchup is one that won’t be soon forgotten.

“I’d really been praying throughout the entire game for clarity, for peace, and protection over our coaches and players. But with the 13 seconds left on the clock, all you can do is pray for a miracle. We’re just so thankful for the win and so excited for the opportunity to get to host the 4th straight AFC Championship game,” said Gracie.

Her father now leads the Chiefs organization. She said she knows her grandfather would be proud of his tireless work ethic and leadership with the team.

“I know that my grandfather would be incredibly proud of this team of their determination and grit and the brotherhood,” said Gracie. “We could not be more excited. Getting to host the fourth straight AFC Championship game is historic. I know that my grandfather would be so proud of the legacy that my father has carried on. It’s because we have an iron-sharpens-iron mentality within the organization.”

Gracie has also been making a name for herself as the reigning Miss Kansas USA. She said she’s grateful to do it as the Kansas City Chiefs attempt to make a run at another Super Bowl appearance. She said she’s also grateful for the Chiefs Kingdom.

“I’m not overexaggerating here. Not only are they the loudest, but they love other people so well,” said Gracie. “It’s the spirit. It’s the pride, the passion, and the loyalty of the fans in Chiefs Kingdom that makes it so special.”

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals on KWCH-12 at 2 p.m.

