More like a spring forecast in late January

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Abundant sunshine and light winds will be pretty common around Kansas over the weekend. Saturday looks to be slightly warmer than Sunday, but there really won’t be much difference between the two days.

Saturday will have morning temperatures down in the teens and 20s, but a quick warm up into the 50s and low 60s is likely by early afternoon. West to northwest winds should remain under 20 mph for much of the state.

Skies will remain clear heading into Sunday. Temperatures will fall a few degrees, but the change may not be noticeable. The winds will remain light and variable.

After a very warm start to next week, a stronger cold front approaches on Tuesday. Temperatures will begin falling and ice and snow will soon follow. We should expect some icy weather around Wichita and the Turnpike early Wednesday, while the rest of the state gets all snow. Throughout the day, accumulating snow looks likely for Kansas. It’s too early to say how much, but travel conditions could be tough as the day continues.

Bitter wind chills (even dangerous in some areas) look likely heading into Wednesday night and Thursday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear. Wind: W/S 5-10. Low: 22.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. Wind: SW/W 10-20. High: 62.

Tomorrow Night: Clear and chilly. Wind: NW/N 5-10. Low: 25.

Sun: High: 58 Sunny.

Mon: High: 63 Low: 28 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 48 Low: 36 Turning mostly cloudy; icy overnight.

Wed: High: 22 Low: 21 Icy mix, then turning to snow. Windy.

Thu: High: 15 Low: 4 AM snow, then mostly cloudy; windy.

Fri: High: 24 Low: -3 Sunny.

