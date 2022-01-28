Advertisement

Near-normal temperatures today

Staying mild in Wichita.
Staying mild in Wichita.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:07 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says sunshine returns to the state today and so do milder afternoon temperatures in the upper 40s, or a few degrees above normal.

Even warmer weather moves in this weekend. Highs in the lower 60s on Saturday will be accompanied by sunshine and a relatively light breeze. Conditions will be similar on Sunday and Monday before big changes move in during the middle of next week.

A strong winter storm looks likely late Tuesday through Wednesday. While this storm system will have a lot of moisture to work with, the eventual path of the storm is uncertain at this time. A farther south path means more mixed precipitation and snow while a farther north path would mean more rain changing to freezing rain and sleet.

We will have a better understanding on how things evolve over the weekend when the storm moves inland from the Pacific Ocean. Stay with us for additional updates.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mainly sunny. Wind: NW 5-15. High: 48.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: SW 5-10. Low: 22.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. Wind: W 5-15. High: 62.

Sun: Low: 25. High: 58. Sunny.

Mon: Low: 28. High: 63. Mostly sunny and warm.

Tue: Low: 38. High: 50. Mostly cloudy and breezy with a wintry mix overnight.

Wed: Low: 20. High: 23. Windy with a wintry mix changing to snow.

Thu: Low: 8. High: 17. Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cold.

