Ticket prices surge, scammers lurk ahead of AFC Championship in KC

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you’re thinking about going to Sunday’s AFC Championship game between the Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals in Kansas City, you could be in for an unpleasant surprise if you don’t already have tickets. Ticket prices sit about two-and-a-half times higher than what they were for last week’s divisional round game at Arrowhead Stadium featuring Kansas City and Buffalo, the second most expensive game all time at Arrowhead.

Despite Sunday’s game being Kansas City’s fourth straight time hosting the AFC Championship, a Chiefs-Bengals ticket is 135 percent higher than the AFC title game in 2020 against Tennessee and the 2019 conference-championship thriller against New England.

On popular ticket-buying site, StubHub, the cheapest tickets you can get for Sunday’s game are in the upper-deck area and are going for a little more than $600. As you get closer to the field, or to seats with better views, those prices jump to about $800 and up. The most expensive seats are selling for more than $3,000.

Prices can differ from site to site. TicketIQ CEO Jesse Lawrence said he’s not surprised at the increase and explains how some of that blame is on Bengals fans.

“Bengals fans, it’s an eight-our drive. It’s relatively easy to get to Kansas City and Bengals fans, it’s been 30-plus years, so they are hungry and they’re looking to root their team to the Super Bowl. And it would be a lot cheaper going to Kansas City than it would be going to LA for the Super Bowl,” Lawrence explained.

“Make sure you’re buying from a legit site. Don’t go on Craigslist, don’t go on sites that, you know, look like they might be sketch or prices are too good to be true because they probably are,” he said.

Lawrence also said not to expect tickets to get any cheaper and that if you do plan on buying, the sooner you can do so, the better. With that, he recommends comparing prices between sites and to follow the general rule that if the deal looks too good to be true, it probably is.

For those choosing to watch the AFC Championship game in the comfort of their own homes, the Chiefs and Bengals kick off at 2 p.m. on KWCH 12.

